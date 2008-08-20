With his hat-trick, Chris became the first Briton to win three medals in a single Olympic games since Henry Taylor in 1908

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Team GB's youngest competitor makes sure he doesn't miss out the excitement as he marks the end of his first Olympic Games high on top of another athlete's shoulders

Photo: © Getty Images

Flying the flag back in London, Myleene was part of the celebrations marking the handover of the Olympics

Photo: © Getty Images