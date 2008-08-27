Two more golds for Rebecca - this time they're Jimmy Choos

27 AUGUST 2008

Olympic heroine Rebecca Adlington struck gold again – this time in the shape of a pair of metallic finish Jimmy Choos. The double swimming champion was presented with a pair of the £450 designer shoes during a triumphant homecoming ceremony, making good on a promise by the mayor of her Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, hometown to give her such a gift if she won a gold medal.



As the 19-year-old athlete proudly showed off her present, mum Kay spoke of her delight. "The two things Rebecca loves most in life are shoes and swimming. If they made designer flippers she'd be in heaven."



As it was, the Beijing heroine was in something pretty close to it. More than 10,000 well-wishers turned out for an open-top bus tour in the Midlands town to fete the girl who powered to victory in two Olympic events.



In the market square her victories in the 400m and 800m freestyle were repeated over and over again on a giant screen and the street party finished with a dazzling fireworks display in her honour.