Elizabeth, seen here with Elton's partner David, is so close to her former flame she recently admitted: "If I'm alone with Hugh, Arun and Damian I can turn off my cell phone… No-one else really matters"
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Hugh, who the model dated for 13 years before meeting husband Arun (left), joined the couple in Saint Tropez
Photo: © Rex
27 AUGUST 2008
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant have to be among the friendliest exes in showbusiness. On a getaway to Saint Tropez the model-turned-businesswoman and her husband Arun Nayar met up with her former flame, whom she dated for 13 years.
The trio were spotted together in a launch after dining at the exclusive Club 55 with David Furnish, who is in the French Riviera with his partner Elton John.
It's the second year running Elizabeth and Arun have taken a vacation with the Love Actually star. Last October he joined the couple in the Seychelles for a family holiday with her son Damian.
Indeed such is their closeness, the beauty recently declared: "If I'm alone with Hugh, Arun and Damian I can turn off my cell phone… No-one else really matters."