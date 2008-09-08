Scotsman Andy celebrates his US Open semi-finals triumph over tennis wunderkind Rafael Nadal, who's won most of the major tournaments this year. If he wins his next match Andy will be the first British man to take a Grand Slam title in over 70 years
American comedian Will Ferrell led the support for the young Scottish player
Sunday's dramatic, rain-interrupted thriller was watched by Andy's girlfriend and mum, as well as a slew of celebrities, including Donald Trump, Richard Branson and Glenn Close.
Most vocal in his encouragement though was comedian Will Ferrell, who at one point flexed his bicep, in imitation of the Scotsman's trademark gesture. Afterwards 21-year-old Andy said: "I had Will Ferrell, who's my favourite comedian, watching yesterday. You don't get that at home".
Andy has promised to give "110 per cent" to beating his next opponent, the formidable Swiss ace Roger Federer, who's the defending champion.
As the cracker from Dunblane prepares for the showdown, fellow British sportsman Lewis Hamilton is getting ready to wage a battle of a different kind.
Two hours after cracking open the bubbly to celebrate his daring victory in the Belgian Grand Prix the McLaren Mercedes driver was told his win would be disallowed by the race stewards on technical point. His team is to appeal the decision before the Formula One governing body.