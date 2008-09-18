Strutting down the runway in a showgirl-style outfit, the Sixties icon showed off her fabulous pins during a London Fashion Week charity fashion show this week
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Another standout moment was Sugababe Heidi Range's footwear malfunction. The singer hardly missed a step, despite losing her stiletto
Photo: © Rex
18 SEPTEMBER 2008
Cilla's amazing catwalk turn was just one of the stand-out moments at the London Fashion Week fundraiser, organised to raise money for improving ante-natal care in Third World countries.
There was also drama on the runway when Sugababe Heidi Range suffered a footwear malfunction.
As VIP guests including Princess Eugenie, Jerry Hall and Mischa Barton looked on, the Push The Button singer lost a shoe mid-catwalk with her bandmates. Like a true pro she quickly recovered her poise, however, continuing down the runway sans stiletto.
Designs from Vivienne Westwood and Donna Karan featured in the show, organised for the third year by veteran supermodel Naomi. It wasn't always the garments on display that were the focus, though.
At one point a procession of hunky male models caught the attention of the female members of the audience, who included the Prime Minister's wife, Sarah Brown.