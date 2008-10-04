Famous faces brave the Scottish cold to tee off with the pros



It is most men's idea of heaven – the beautiful Scottish countryside, good friends around and a game of golf. And that's exactly what a group of celebs have been enjoying as they take on the Dunhill Championship at three of the country's greatest courses.



The annual pro-am championship – being played at St Andrews's Old Course along with the links at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - always provides a host of famous faces for star-watchers, and this year is no different.



Braving the cold temperatures for another year was Hollywood hardman Samuel L Jackson, who was partnered with New Zealand golfer Michael Campbell. The two were performing particularly well, starting Saturday of at 11-under par, just four behind the leading duo of England's David Howell and cricket icon Sir Ian Botham, who looked the picture of golfing elegance in his plus-fours.



Meanwhile, British heart-throb Hugh Grant, who was playing with Miguel Angel Jimenez, found the Old Course particularly challenging. Last year, the handsome actor had his best round ever over the links. “That day, I was plus three," he remembered, before adding: "Today, it was more like plus 30.”



Also taking part in the competition were stars from the world of sports, music and film, including footballer Jamie Redknapp, former British tennis star Tim Henman, actor Luke Wilson and Boyzone hunk Ronan Keating, who were playing alongside the likes of Justin Rose and Scotland's own Colin Montgomerie.