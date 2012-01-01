John tangos his way to sex symbol status on 'Strictly Come Dancing'



Strictly Come Dancing contestant John Sergeant has become an unlikely sex symbol. The political journalist has waltzed his way to pin-up status on with thousands of female fans tuning in to the show each week to watch him strut his stuff.



Internet message boards for Strictly have been jammed with adoring comments about the political journalist. "I am, I do believe, rather in love. Isn't he such a cute and squishy chubby chops?" says one admirer.



The 64-year-old also has a famous female supporter in the form of TV presenter Esther Rantzen. "The word on every woman's lips after after we saw John tango was 'adorable'," she writes in a column for the Daily Mail.



John - who bookies are now offering 40-1 on to win, ahead of the likes of Jodie Kidd and swimmer Mark Foster - is rather bemused by his new pin-up status. "I am amazed at all the positive reaction I've got from some women," says the star, who'll soon celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary with wife Mary. "I can't believe it. I think it's funny."