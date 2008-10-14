With her black frock, killer heels and tousled locks, Lindsay looked like she'd taken her inspiration from Madonna at a screening of Filth And Wisdom, a film directed by the pop superstar
Lindsay Lohan paid Madonna the ultimate compliment by stepping out in an outfit that could have come straight from the Material Girl's red-carpet wardrobe this week.
In a little black number and skyscraper heels, the Hollywood starlet looked like the queen of pop's junior alter ego at a special Los Angeles screening of Madonna's film Filth and Wisdom on Monday. Even the 22-year-old's new tousled hairdo seemed to owe something to the Hung Up singer's signature style.
But Madonna's influence on the younger generation doesn't stop there. Closer to home, the superstar's 12-year-old daughter Lourdes has been spotted in a series of outfits inspired by those of her mum.
Mirroring the 50-year-old singer's off-duty look, the youngster has been seen in grungy T-shirts, lace-up boots and tweed flat caps. In one recent example, both mother and daughter wore similar severe black spectacles, with the performer even incorporating the glasses into her Sweet And Sticky Tour stage routine.