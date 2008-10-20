Lewis races to victory while Andy secures second Masters of the year



Champagne corks were popping in Madrid and Shanghai on Sunday as Britain's top young sports talents, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray, secured important victories in the worlds of motor racing and tennis.



Formula One star Lewis led the way from the start in his race, taking the top spot in the Chinese Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season. At just 23 years old, Lewis is on the brink of becoming the youngest champion in the history of the sport, as he goes into the final race in Sao Paulo on November 2 with a seven point lead.



"This is another step towards the championship, my dream and the team's dream," said the Stevenage-born star, who narrowly lost out on becoming champion last year.



Meanwhile in the Spanish capital, Andy's victory on the court earned him his second Masters title this year. After beating Roger Federer in the semi-final, the 21-year-old Scot clinched a win over France's Gilles Simon.



As he proudly received the trophy, Andy, who lived in Barcelona for over a year when he was 15, vowed to return next year and address the crowd in their native tongue.



"I never learned proper Spanish," he said. "I promise that if I have to stand up here next year, I'll make the victory speech in Spanish."