Dr McDreamy joins Donatella and Allegra for star-studded arts party



It was razzmatazz all the way when TV's sexiest medic Patrick Dempsey teamed up with the Versace family at a New York arts gala on Monday.



The handsome Grey's Anatomy surgeon and Versace model was one of the chief draws as he put in an appearance at the Whitney Museum of American Art benefit sponsored by Donatella's fashion house.



The Milanese designer had donated three pieces of one-of-a-kind jewellery to be auctioned off during the soiree, which was also attended by her daughter Allegra and Monster actress Christina Ricci, who looked spectacular in one of Donatella's backless embroidered hour-glass gowns.



Meanwhile, some of the world's most photographed couples were present too, sending the glamour quotient through the roof. Sting arrived with his wife Trudie Styler on his arm, while Mariah Carey and her new husband Nick Cannon made a date night out of the affair, walking the red carpet cosily arm-in-arm.