His performance of the American Smooth failed to impress Strictly judges, but John Sergeant and his partner Kristina Rihanoff will go on in the show thanks to his fans

Their phone votes saved the former journalist for the third week running from being kicked out off the contest

Judges are so put out at being repeatedly overruled, one commented: "This is a dance competition. It's not Strictly Come John Sergeant"

