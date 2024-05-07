Christine Lampard's children Patricia and Freddie look so grown up in rare photos

Loose Women star Christine Lampard has shared a glimpse inside her recent weekend adventures with her two children Patricia and Freddie.

The TV presenter, who shares her adorable brood with her husband Frank, posted a plethora of photos on Instagram, documenting their trip to an interactive exhibition in London called Dopamine Land.

Freddie and Patricia had a blast at the interactive exhibition

In the pictures, Patricia, four, and Freddie, two are shown enthusiastically getting to grips with a number of colourful displays. The sibling duo looked so grown up, rocking mops of precious curls akin to their mum Christine's.

For the family outing, Christine and Frank's daughter looked so sweet in a graphic T-shirt and leggings, whilst Freddie melted hearts in a pair of sporty white shorts and a bright red jumper.

Christine shares two children with her husband Frank

Captioning her carousel of pictures, Christine, 45, simply penned: "Happy Mondays."

Her post sparked an outpouring of heartfelt messages, with many fans drawing attention to Freddie and Patricia's cameo appearance on Christine's social media. Stunned by their grown-up appearance, one follower penned: "OMG… They are growing so fast. Beautiful to see", while another wrote: "Children getting big Christine, don't stay babies for long."

The sibling duo have inherited their mother's curls

But the sibling duo's impressive curls appeared to be the star of the show, with one follower gushing: "They got their mama's curls", while a second added: "Their curls", followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Aside from Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16 from his past relationship with Elen Rivas. During an interview with Woman & Home, the former The One Show host explained how Isla and Luna have mastered their roles as big sisters. "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever," she said. "You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

Christine, meanwhile, has embraced the concept of a blended family. Opening up, she shared: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels," she revealed.

Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

Christine and Frank tied the knot in a fairytale December 2015 wedding with a star-studded guest list. The beautiful ceremony at St Paul's church in Knightsbridge was followed by a glamorous reception at the private members' club The Arts Club.

On her big day, Christine exuded elegance in a long-sleeved gown by Suzanne Neville complete with lace, a low V-neck and a fishtail skirt.

The pair live in a palatial £10 million London home with plenty of space for all four children to spend quality time together.