Brooklyn Beckham attends 2024 Met Gala solo – explains wife Nicola Peltz's absence

Brooklyn Beckham looked downcast as he made a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday.

The 25-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham usually attends the annual fashion event with his wife, Nicola Peltz, 29, but he was forced to walk the carpet by himself this year.

Nicola wasn't far from his mind though as just before his arrival, he revealed on his Instagram Story that he was "missing" his wife, who skipped the event to spend quality time with her grandmother.

"Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date :( but happy she's with naunni x can't wait to see you both tomorrow baby," he wrote.

Nicola reshared his post and added the comment: "I love you baby you look so handsome."

The actress was busy enjoying a "cupcake party" with her grandmother, and revealed in another post that they were "watching all the beautiful MET dresses together".

Nicola's grandmother has been battling with her health lately and her beloved granddaughter has been a constant by her side, even skipping mother-in-law Victoria's 50th birthday celebrations last month when her 'naunni' became ill.



© Getty Images Brooklyn was 'missing' his wife at the gala

The pair are extremely close and Nicola recently penned a sweet tribute to her grandmother on Instagram. "I love being by your side," Nicola wrote last month alongside photos of the pair.

"Thank you for choosing me to be your granddaughter I more than love you naunni. "Our time together is so precious to me. Thank you for teaching me how to love others so deeply and fiercely."

She added: "There isn’t a moment next to you I take for granted. Your laugh is the best sound in the world and I want to hear it for the rest of my life."

© Getty Images Brooklyn looked dapper in his three-piece suit

While Brooklyn may have looked lost without his wife by his side, he still made a very dapper appearance in a white three-piece suit.

This dress code for this year's Met Gala was The Garden of Time, referencing a 1962 short story written by British author J. G. Ballard, which is based on a count and countess who live in a picturesque, Palladian villa.

Outside, there is a garden filled with time-manipulating flowers with translucent leaves. The dress code is about "fleeting beauty" according to Vogue.

© Getty Brooklyn and Nicola have been attending the Met Gala since 2021

The accompanying Costume Institute exhibit, titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, will be showcased at The Met Fifth Avenue from May 10 to September 2, 2024.

The exhibition will consist of around 250 garments and accessories spanning centuries, all connected by nature-themed iconography representing the delicate and ephemeral nature of fashion.

Visitors will be guided through self-contained galleries, each dedicated to a specific theme inspired by nature. These spaces will juxtapose historical and contemporary fashions, creating immersive environments that engage visitors' senses of sight, smell, touch, and hearing.

© Getty Nicola skipped the Met Gala to be with her grandmother

Additionally, there will be "sleeping beauties"— fragile garments displayed in glass cases, allowing visitors to closely examine their deteriorated states. Certain garments will be brought back to life using Pepper's ghost illusion technique.

By using the natural world as a symbolic representation of the fleeting nature of fashion, the exhibition will explore recurring themes of renewal and revival.

It aims to revive historical garments, enabling visitors to experience their textures, smells, sounds, and movements, bringing these garments back to life in a creative and immersive way.