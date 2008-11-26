While many a woman in her position would have been wearing her emotions on her sleeve, boarding school-educated Tana is pursuing a 'business as normal' approach
The TV chef is reported to be "very angry" over the heartache caused to his wife by Sarah Symonds' claims she has been the TV chef's mistress for seven years
As Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana, 33, emerged from the couple's Wandsworth home carrying her bulldog puppy Rumpole on Tuesday, she told waiting photographers "the poor thing" had just had a rabies jab. Her remark prompted one quick-witted snapper to quip: "What about the dog?", a cheeky reference to her famously fiery-natured husband.
Neither the TV chef nor private school-educated Tana - whose father is Gordon's mentor and helped coordinate the business side of the 42-year-old's stellar career - have spoken publicly about his alleged infidelity. But a British newspaper has reported that although the F-Word star is remorseful over the pain the revelations have caused his wife, he's also - true to form - fuming.
"As you would expect he's very angry and says a lot of it is complete b*******," a friend of the couple, who have been married for 12 years and have four children, told the Daily Mirror.
While former Jeffrey Archer mistress Sarah Symonds claims she had a seven-year affair with the Scottish chef, Gordon reportedly insists they only met on four occasions.