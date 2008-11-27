Tamzin Outhwaite helps launch new furry footwear outlet



Uggs, comfy sheepskin boots from Australia, have become something of a celebrity wardrobe staple, numbering Kate Moss, Jennifer Aniston and Eva Longoria among their fans. So it was no surprise that when the company opened an outlet in the British capital on Wednesday, a number of familiar faces stopped by.



Among them was new mum Tamzin Outhwaite, who welcomed baby Florence Elsie with her fellow former EastEnders husband Tom Ellis in June. It was a rare spotting of the Essex-born actress, who has been keeping something of a low profile since the arrival of her daughter.



Also braving the chilly weather to attend the opening of the brand's European flagship store in Covent Garden were Strictly Come Dancing star Jodie Kidd - who's due to take part in an equestrian 'celebrity jump-off' with Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at the weekend - and Pearl Lowe, who'll wed her drummer love Danny Goffey next month.



Other well known faces from UK TV catching up at the event included Martin Freeman of The Office fame, Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq and My One Temptation singer Mica Paris.