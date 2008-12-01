Shock as Esther and Timmy leave the jungle in double eviction



Broadcasting legend Esther Rantzen and former children's TV presenter Timmy Mallet have become the fourth and fifth star contestants to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity....



After crossing the rope-bridge back to civilisation former That's Life presenter Esther - who was a popular figure in the jungle but lost out on the public vote - told hosts Ant and Dec she would miss her camp-mates. "I'm feeling very sorry to leave because they are such lovely people and the whole environment is so gorgeous," she said.



Earlier in the show, Timmy had made his exit after failing his 'Last Chance Saloon' challenge. The wacky 53-year-old had to race against politician Brian Paddick to eat and drink an array of gruesome concoctions made out of jungle beasties, including cockroaches, beetles and worms.



After his eviction Timmy, who gained a reputation for sometimes rubbing his fellow contestants up the wrong way with his madcap sense of humour, said he wouldn't change. "I'm not going to stop being utterly nutterly," he insisted. "I'm happy with myself and I'm happy with my jungle experience."