Michelle joins 'Twilight' stars at excitment-packed premiere



It's been hyped as potentially one of the biggest blockbusters of 2008, so when teen flick Twilight premiered in the UK on Wednesday there were plenty of excited children, and their famous parents, on hand to see what all the fuss is about.



Joining the hundreds of screaming fans in Leicester Square was former Two Thousand Acres Of Sky actress Michelle Collins and her 12-year-old daughter Maia, who'd brought along a pal. Jonathan Ross's wife Jane Goldman, who had left the couple's three children at home on this occasion, also stopped by to check out the movie for herself.



In line with the film's gothic genre a special black carpet wreathed in dry ice wisps had been laid out for the film's London-born star Robert Pattinson, 22, and his 18-year-old Panic Room co-star Kristen Stewart.



The vampire romance fantasy, which took an astonishing £24 million on its first day of release in the States last month, focuses on Robert's 108-year-old, teenage-visaged vampire and his romance with a human girl played by Kristen.



Twilight opens in the UK on December 19.