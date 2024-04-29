Olly Murs is a doting dad as he cradles baby daughter Madison in new photo

Singer Olly Murs is currently in a baby bubble following the birth of his baby daughter Madison.

And on Monday, the star, who welcomed 'Madi' with his wife Amelia Tank earlier this month, melted hearts with a precious new photo of his newborn.

© Getty Images Olly Murs shares one daughter with his wife Amelia Tank

Taking to Instagram, Olly, 39, shared an adorable snapshot of himself cradling his tiny daughter whilst relaxing in bed. The star looked every inch the doting dad, with a broad grin stretched across his face.

© Instagram The singer beamed as he cradled his baby daughter

Whilst Madison's face was hidden from view, Olly's daughter looked beyond precious in a simple white baby grow. Captioning the image, the Dance With Me Tonight singer gushed: "Day off with Madi" followed by a yellow love heart emoji.

Bowled over by the singer's adorable update, Olly's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote: "She's so teeny tiny! Enjoy every precious moment", while a second chimed in: "That's so precious! What a beautiful family you’ve created", and a third added: "Treasure this time! It goes so fast".

Olly announced Madison's arrival earlier this month with a photo of himself and Amelia leaving hospital with their new arrival. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Our mini murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

© Instagram The couple shared their joyous baby news on social media

Days later, Olly thrilled fans when he shared a new image of his bundle of joy all bundled up in a soft blanket. Highlighting a surprising family resemblance between himself and his daughter, the doting dad wrote in his caption: "Bless Madi I think she's got her dad's feet".

Lovebirds Amelia and Olly announced they were expecting their bundle of joy back in December just months after their lavish wedding in July 2023.

HELLO! exclusively covered their nuptials that saw the couple tie the knot in a glamorous ceremony in Essex, at a 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary. Shortly after they said 'I do', Olly told HELLO!: "We're ready to have our own little Murs running around."

© Getty Images The loved-up couple exchanged vows in 2023

"It's so special that we'll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

He continued: "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!

"I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love."