Eamonn Holmes melts hearts with ultra-rare photo of granddaughters Emilia and Isabella

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes had plenty to celebrate at the weekend as he marked his baby granddaughter Isabella's christening.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the doting grandfather, 64, uploaded a rare family photo featuring his oldest son Declan, Declan's wife Jenny and their two daughters Emilia and Isabella.

© Instagram Eamonn delighted fans with a rare family photo

In the heartwarming image, Declan is pictured smiling broadling whilst carrying a giggling Emilia, two, who looked so sweet in a frothy dress flecked with gold. Meanwhile, Jenny, who wed Declan in 2018, was all smiles cradling their baby daughter Isabella.

"Second Granddaughter Isabella's Christening today. A very happy Declan, Jenny and Emilia on this special day," Eamonn wrote in his caption.

© Instagram Eamonn is a doting grandfather

The TV star's friends and family flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "What a gorgeous family photo", while a second chimed in: "Beautiful photo! Isabella is your double! What an awesome family", and a third added: "Wow beautiful family your son looks so much like you Eamonn."

Eamonn became a grandfather for the second time in November last year. He shared news of Isabella's arrival on social media, opting to post a beautiful black-and-white photo which showed Declan cradling his newborn. In his caption, he gushed: "Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Errrr not sure this is going too well. Yep, I'm a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan."

While Declan and his expanding family are based in Belfast, Eamonn often flies over to Northern Ireland to spend time with them. Shedding a light on the distance between them, Eamonn told HELLO!: "I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."

Declan is Eamonn's eldest child with his ex-wife Gabriella, alongside Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30. The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, share a son, Jack, 22.

© Getty Images Ruth and Eamonn Holmes pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

The happy couple tied the knot on 26 June 2010 after a 13-year relationship. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about their big day, Eamonn gushed: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever." Take a look at their love story in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' love story

While Eamonn keeps much of his family life under wraps, he did speak candidly about his role as a grandfather during a heartwarming interview on ITV. Opening up, he said: "It's still just so strange to think that my wee baby will be having a baby and that Declan is going to be a dad. It'll be really emotional, and they will be a very loving mother and father… As long as they know you're there for them."

He continued: "You can only wish for health and happiness and it's a lovely landmark in the family… and for me to be a grandfather for the first time."