Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck's revelation involving wife Jillie, 66, will leave you stunned

Tom Selleck lives a charmed life - and he admits it.

The Magnum P.I star - who has been happily married to Jillie Mack for more than three decades - has confessed that he's never sent an email or a text.

So how has he gotten by? Tom revealed to People that he's always had someone else to do it for him, and more often than not, it's Jillie taking control of his communications.

"Occasionally I've looked up my name," he explained. "That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody."

He said Jillie sends texts on his behalf and added: "I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise. But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."

© Getty Tom with his wife Jillie and their daughter Hannah

Tom was talking about his memoir, You Never Know, which is out in the spring.

While he admits his wife is behind his electronic messaging, he also loves her independence and credits her having her own life as one of the reasons their marriage has been a success.

"I don't think the relationship would've survived with somebody who was basically eating, sleeping, and working. And Jillie's a very active person, as you can see." Tom told the outlet.

© Tommaso Boddi Tom credits Jillie for taking care of his electronic messaging

"I remember the first time she stayed in Hawaii. I mean, she'd visit the [Hawaii Five-O] set maybe late in the day, but only after she made my friend, Dave Muntz, take her to the roller skating rink so she could practice roller skating because she was going to audition to Starlight Express."

Tom and Jillie share a daughter, Hannah, who they welcomed in 1988.

© Getty Tom has two children

He is also a dad to his son, Kevin, who he adopted with his first wife, Jacqueline Ray.

Tom lives on a 63-acre avocado farm ranch in California's Ventura County, with Jillie.

He adores his tranquil life but in recent years the grounds have been badly damaged by the droughts that have destroyed almost all of their avocado trees and 25 of their oaks, which had been standing for 100 years.

© Getty Images Tom says Jillie is "very independent"

Speaking about the loss to People, Tom said: "That just breaks your heart…But with the rain we've had, the sick ones are getting better, and they're all sprouting a lot of healthy growth."

He described his favorite activities on the ranch as reading the morning paper and driving around on his ATV to check on the wildflowers. "I've planted them for years and they bloom in cycles," he added.

© Getty Images Tom as 'Magnum, P.I.', circa 1985.

"When it's coldest, one of them blooms and then another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow."

