Gap-year princess holidays in £13-a-night Goa beach hut



The public is accustomed to seeing Princess Eugenie at fashionable social events with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, or accompanying her dad Prince Andrew to high-profile royal family occasions.



Yet as she journeys around the world before beginning university, the Queen's granddaughter has been travelling incognito so she can let her hair down like any normal gap-year student.



Eugenie spent a few days on Palolem beach in Goa, India, staying at the Fernandes Resort, where beach accommodation can be as cheap as £13 per night.



Staff at the holiday location, which is popular with backpackers, had no idea of the identity of the sun worshipper relaxing on the beach and enjoying a few drinks with a girlfriend in the bar at night, they told the Daily Mail.



"We did not think for a minute that she was a British Princess," said 28-year-old bartender Sanjay Naik.



The only clue to Eugenie's status would have been the pair of Scotland Yard protection officers accompanying her on the trip. The 18-year-old - who stayed in Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel just days before it was targeted by terrorists - used the pseudonym Lotty when she checked in.