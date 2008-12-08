Heidi among stars putting name to cold-busting coats for homeless



As the winter weather continues to grip Canadian cities, kind-hearted celebrities have been signing up - literally - to support an initiative helping keep the homeless warm. Heidi Klum and Elton John have autographed special jackets to be sold at auction to raise funds for the 15 Below project.



Created by Canadian fashion designer Lida Baday, the 15 Below jackets - 3000 of which are distributed to those living on the street in Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto - are waterproof and wind resistant. What makes them special, though, and a godsend to those facing the harsh conditions over the next few months, are the multiple special pockets designed to hold crumpled newspaper - a highly effective form of insulation.



The coats, which have proved their worth with an eight-hour test in a meat locker, allow the wearer to add insulation by padding them out with any paper products.



Celebs who've lent their names to the venture in the past include Sir Michael Caine, Nelly Furtado and Kim Cattrall. All proceeds from the eBay sales will be donated to the Salvation Army.