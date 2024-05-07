Who is Noelia Voigt? All about Miss USA 2023 who made the 'very tough decision' to resign and hand over her crown

The pageant world was rocked yesterday, May 6, by the news that Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, was stepping down and renouncing her title.

The now 24-year-old claimed the title in September 2023, the third Miss Utah to win and the first in 63 years, by her predecessor Morgan Romano of North Carolina.

Who is the former Miss USA? Read on to learn more about her road to the Miss USA crown, her journey beyond, why she resigned, and more of her private life…

Why did Noelia Voigt resign as Miss USA?

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Noelia emphasized that she had made the "very tough decision" to step down from the mantle of Miss USA 2023 to prioritize her mental health.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many," she wrote alongside the statement. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you'll stick around to see what's next."

© Getty Images Noelia was crowned Miss USA 2023 last September and is stepping down to preserve her mental health

She spoke passionately about her work with the organization Smile Train, advocating for anti-bullying campaigns, and the connections she'd made through her time in the pageant circuit, including the reigning Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava.

What do we know of Noelia Voigt's early life?

Noelia was born in Florida to a Venezuelan mother and an American father and first began competing in pageants at the age of 16. She experienced bullying at the time and chose to make anti-bullying her platform as a result.

She is a graduate of the University of Alabama and a licensed esthetician, and authored children's book titled Maddie the BRAVE in 2021, inspired by a girl who died by suicide after being bullied.

© Instagram The title holder is the first Venezuelan-American to win Miss USA

Noelia was the runner-up for Miss Alabama twice in a row, resulting in her moving to Utah, where she finally won Miss Utah 2023, then taking the Miss USA crown later that year. She became the first Venezuelan-American to take the title.

How did Noelia Voigt do in Miss Universe 2023?

As the reigning Miss USA, the then 23-year-old represented the country in Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador in November, hoping to keep the title in the United States after R'Bonney Gabriel.

© Getty Images She represented the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in November 2023

Noelia was announced as one of the top 20 semi-finalists, but failed to progress into the top 10, eventually losing out on the title to Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Does Noelia Voigt have a celebrity connection?

It turns out that Noelia's pageant director for Miss USA was none other than Shanna Moakler, a former pageant queen herself and the ex-wife of Blink-182 musician Travis Barker.

© Getty Images Noelia became a semi-finalist, but failed to make it into the top 10 and give the USA two wins in a row

After winning Miss USA, Noelia thanked the mom-of-three in an Instagram post, which read: "To my director @shannamoakler, thank you for all of your love, support, and guidance on this journey. You are an incredible director and I have loved every second of getting to be your state titleholder. Couldn't have done this without you."

Who will be the new Miss USA 2023?

Traditionally, the title goes to the runner-up, in this case Miss Hawai'i, Savannah Gankiewicz. However, the Miss USA organization has not yet explicitly stated whether that will be the case.

They have shown their support for Noelia and indicated that a new crowning will take place shortly, sharing a statement that reads: "Thank you, Noelia, for your service as Miss USA. We wish you the best in this next chapter.

"We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA."