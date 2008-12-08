This recipients of this year's Kennedy awards - Roger, Pete, George, Barbra, Morgan and Twyla - were recommended by the centre's committee and past winners of the honour
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The stars take their places alongside President George W Bush and his wife at Sunday's ceremony, at which they were feted by other famous faces
Photo: © Rex
Following Saturday's dinner, which Condoleezza hosted, Morgan - wearing his medal - catches up with the US Secretary of State
Photo: © Rex
8 DECEMBER 2008
It is one of the biggest nights in the cultural calendar that guarantees a gathering of the most respected entertainers in America. And while the recipients of this year's Kennedy Centre Honours – including Morgan Freeman, Barbra Streisand and Roger Daltry - formed a stellar line-up themselves, a large number of their famous fans were also out in support.
Designed to pay tribute to top artists, the weekend-long gala – including Saturday's presentation gala hosted by Condoleezza Rice – honoured actors Morgan and Barbra, The Who's Roger and band mate Pete Townsend, country musician George Jones and choreographer Twyla Tharp, in a special ceremony attended by George W Bush and his wife Laura.
Those paying tribute to Dark Knight actor Morgan included former winner Clint Eastwood, who described the 71-year-old as a "great good luck charm", and Denzel Washington. Performing in his honour blues icon BB King said: "I'm here because of one of my idols called Morgan Freeman."
Beyonce – who described Barbra's career as her "model" - and Queen Latifah were both on hand to fete the actress, who was proudly joined at the Washington event by husband James Brolin, whose son recently played the president in W.
Also attending Sunday's ceremony was funnyman Jack Black, who acknowledged himself as one of the many fans of English rock band The Who. Clearly affected by the prestigious honour, guitarist Pete said: "The full impact of it is still sinking in, it feels a bit iconic."