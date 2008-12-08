This recipients of this year's Kennedy awards - Roger, Pete, George, Barbra, Morgan and Twyla - were recommended by the centre's committee and past winners of the honour

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

The stars take their places alongside President George W Bush and his wife at Sunday's ceremony, at which they were feted by other famous faces

Photo: © Rex

Following Saturday's dinner, which Condoleezza hosted, Morgan - wearing his medal - catches up with the US Secretary of State

Photo: © Rex