Mum-of-two Jackie was showing off her newly slender figure in a flattering nip-waisted suit as she joined her husband at the Westminster Abbey service
Catherine Tate contributed to the proceedings with a bible reading and an account of the Christmas story
11 DECEMBER 2008
Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen proved she's as adept at delivering a dramatic transformation as her Changing Rooms designer husband when she attended a London event recognising brave youngsters with him on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old author revealed a newly slender figure and a trendy new hairstyle when she and Laurence arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Woman's Own Children of Courage Awards. There they joined a star-studded congregation for the special ceremony where ten courageous children received medals from Prince Harry.
Familiar TV faces, including Strictly Come Dancing's Tom Chambers, Tommy Walsh and Catherine Tate, were among those witnessing the moving ceremony, which took place during a special Christmas-themed church service.
Contributing to the occasion was comedian Catherine, who read from the bible and told the Christmas story, and X Factor's Rhydian Roberts, who gave a performance of Oh Holy Night.
The children at the focus of the awards had earlier visited Downing Street to meet Mr Gordon Brown, and had been guests of honour at the House of Lords.