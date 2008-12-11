The US diva will team up with boy band JLS on her monster hit Umbrella
Band members (from left) Jonathan Gill, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold are now hoping Rihanna's star support will help them become the first group to win the annual TV talent show
As excitement builds ahead of Saturday's live X Factor final, the established artists lending their expertise to the top three contestants have been revealed. And pop quartet JLS are thrilled after learning they will team up with US diva Rihanna to sing her mega hit Umbrella.
Although not front-runners to win the competition, band members Jonathan Gill, Oritse Williams, Aston Merrygold and Marvin Humes are hoping their collaboration with the hugely-popular singer with help them steal victory on the night, as Leon Jackson did last year after dueting with Kylie Minogue.
Meanwhile the favourite, 20-year-old Alexandra Burke, will team up with Irish crooners Westlife, and Northern Ireland's Eoghan Quigg will duet with Boyzone, who reunited this year after a seven-year break. Both the boy bands are managed by the series' judge Louis Walsh.