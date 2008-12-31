Who's partying where - and with whom - this New Year's Eve



One of the most closely followed romances of 2008 just got more intriguing amid reports that Jennifer Aniston is seeing in the New Year at a Mexico holiday destination - just yards from where her on-off beau John Mayer is staying.



This week the Marley & Me star jetted into the Los Cabos resort, along with her best friend Courteney Cox Arquette and husband David.



Pop-rock sensation John and his brothers have hired a house with a private beach that adjoins Jen's hotel, so Hollywood's most glamorous divorcee could start 2009 with hand-in-hand sunset strolls.



Meanwhile Sienna Miller will also have someone to snuggle up to when the clock strikes midnight. Following the American actress' example the British beauty has slipped discreetly into the Latin country as well.



Her companion is Balthazar Getty, the handsome Brothers And Sisters actor she's been seeing following the breakdown of his marriage.



Back in the US, the southern city of Miami has become celebrity central ahead of December 31, as the entertainment mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs prepares to throw a VIP bash at the Fontainbleau hotel.



For famous names interested in a location that's more about old-world elegance, there's always Barbados where Simon Cowell, Michael Winner and Topshop boss Philip Green will be enjoying an unrivalled fireworks display and party at the Sandy Lane resort.