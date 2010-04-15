Elin Nordegren's anger over 'cheesy' Tiger advert sends her closer to asking for divorce

Friends of Tiger Woods have said his wife Elin Nordegren may be on the brink of filing for divorce.



According to reports in the US, the Swedish blonde is said to be furious over a TV advert her husband recently did for Nike.





In it (picture below), the golf ace can be seen staring directly into the camera, while a recording of his late father Earl plays over the top, saying: "I want to find out what your thinking was… did you learn anything?"



A source told US publication People: "Elin was violently angry over this commercial and thought it was a cheesy thing to do.



"She wouldn't have gone to the Masters under any condition but that just made her madder. She is over Tiger. I wouldn't be surprised if she files for divorce sometime soon."



Thirty-four-year-old Tiger made his return to the world of golf in this month's US Masters – eventually finishing fourth - before deciding to take another break from the sport.



His 30-year-old wife, who was spotted boarding a private jet alone after leaving their estate near Orlando at the weekend, is said to have thought her husband would wait longer before returning to competition, after he announced an "indefinite break" following revelations of his infidelities.



Divorce experts are predicting that a possible settlement could exceed that of the $150 million paid out by Michael Jordan to his ex-wife Juanita.