Song and a dance as Katie Holmes performs sexy number for husband Tom

Katie Holmes delighted guests at a benefit gala in Los Angeles this week when she performed a sexy serenade for her husband Tom Cruise.



The 31-year-old actress was joined on stage by her spouse as she belted out the show tune Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets from the 1955 musical, Damn Yankees.



While Tom, 47, didn’t sing, he certainly played his part as he watched his striking wife work her magic.



Dressed in a little black number and with her hair pinned up, Katie was in her element during her routine at the Fine Romance Benefit for the Motion Picture and Television Fund.



She was certainly in good company; the event was hosted by musical fan Hugh Jackman, and attended by Chicago's Catherine Zeta-Jones, who has received a Tony nomination for her role in Broadway's A Little Night Music.







Katie's love of dancing is well known. Last year she performed a tribute to Judy Garland on US TV show, So You Think You Can Dance?, with a slick rendition of Get Happy.



She also recently co-founded a charity with the programme's judge Nigel Lythgoe aimed at helping underprivileged children become professional dancers.



And her passion for dance is clearly something she has passed on to her daughter Suri.



The couple's four-year-old regularly attends ballet classes in New York.