Suri Cruise, 17, pictured with beautiful long hair as she heads off for last vacation with mum Katie Holmes before her 18th birthday

Suri Cruise looked so grown up on Wednesday when she she was captured heading on vacation with her mother, Katie Holmes from New York.

The mother-daughter duo were pictured getting into a car with their luggage as they headed off for the Easter weekend. Suri's beautiful long hair took centre stage of the pre-holiday snaps. The 17-year-old donned a pair of fabulously vibrant red trousers covered in white swirls, a corduroy navy blue jacket with a shearling collar and black trainers.

© AKGS The mother-daughter duo are heading off for the holiday weekend

Meanwhile, Mum Katie oozed glamour wearing an oversized army-green jacket and beige trousers. The actress slipped on a pair of dark sunglasses, and opted for a pair of chunky black sandals for footwear.

The mother-daughter trip came just weeks before Suri turns 18 on April 18. Katie is exceptionally private about her daughter, and whether or not she will go to college is yet to be revealed.

© Getty Katie, now 17, will graduate high school this year

However, Suri has been involved in two of her mother's movies, Alone Together and Rare Objects, where she can be heard showing off her impressive singing voice.

Therefore, it is likely that the youngster may want to follow in her movie star parent's footsteps for a career in Hollywood. Listen to Suri's incredible vocals in the video below.

WATCH: Suri Cruise debuts vocal talent in mother Katie Holmes' film

Prior to their latest appearance in New York, the duo were spotted back in December for Katie's 45th birthday celebrations. The pair couldn't have looked more similar in the photos.

Katie looked effortlessly glamorous, sporting a grey and black leopard print maxi dress, which she paired with classic white boots.

© Getty Images Katie has a close bond with her daughter

Meanwhile, Suri was wrapped in a cosy grey tweed coat, oversized maroon scarf and black pointed-toe heels.

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, who is reportedly estranged from his daughter. Tom and Suri haven't been pictured together in public for over ten years.

He does however pay £400,000 a year in child support which will come to an end when she turns 18 in April.

© Getty Tom and Suri haven't been pictured together in over a decade

The former couple had a whirlwind romance and were engaged in June 2005, two months after they started dating. They welcomed Suri one year later. The pair split in August 2012.

Katie and Suri couldn't be closer and Katie previously opened up about becoming a mum aged 27: "I was happy to become a mom in my twenties. It's been nice that our ages fit … how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she previously told ELLE UK.