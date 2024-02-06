Katie Holmes makes a statement in head-turning new photos as she steps out in New York

Katie Holmes has a natural flare for fashion and it's safe to say she can put together any outfit and look stylish.

The Dawson's Creek star was spotted out and about in New York City this week, and her outfit choice was understated, yet chic.

The mother-of-one opted for a grey sweater teamed with a pair of flared pants, which were teamed with a statement monochrome jacket and white brogues. An oversized black bag finished off her ensemble.

Katie's street style is very much fitting with New York City's effortless but cool vibe, and she will no doubt be spotted out and about more and more over the next few days ahead of New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Friday February 9.

Just last week, Katie - who is notoriously private - stepped out in NYC yet again to join a star-studded guest list at the launch of Victoria Beckham's collaboration with Swiss watch brand, Breitling.

© Gotham Katie Holmes looked fabulous as she stepped out onto the streets of NYC

The actress opted for a black dress with a ruffled white mini skirt and a piece of long, black fabric hanging down the center. The daring design showcased her toned abs too, featuring a large cut-out section across her midriff.

The look was completed with a cropped black blazer, sheer tights, and leg-lengthening heels.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie at the Breitling x Victoria Beckham launch in NYC

Katie has been living in NYC for decades, and it's the very place she's chosen to raise her only daughter Suri Cruise, 17.

It's a big year for Katie and Suri, as the latter is set to embrace several milestones. The first is becoming an adult. As of her birthday on April 18, Suri will be 18. She will then graduate from high school several months later, and is likely to then go off to college.

© Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Katie celebrated Victoria's launch alongside Breitling CEO Georges Kern

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, but the actor chooses not to talk about his relationship with his daughter in public.

Through her father, Suri has two half-siblings - Isabella and Connor Cruise, who Tom shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

© Gotham The actress has a fantastic sense of style

While Katie rarely opens up about her private life, back in 2022, she gave a glimpse into her close bond with her only child. She told InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it." Suri has certainly inherited the performance gene from both her parents too.

In 2022, Suri sang in the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud.

© Getty Images Katie's daughter Suri will be 18 in April

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

