Katie Holmes dons ab-baring Chanel bralette look and new hair for star-studded night out

New York Fashion Week is back, and Katie Holmes is joining in on the festivities from its very first night.

The Rare Objects actress stepped out in New York City Wednesday evening to celebrate the official opening of the new Chanel flagship store on 5th Avenue dedicated to its watches and fine jewelry.

The event was as star-studded as it gets; stars such as Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel Brosnahan, Lori Harvey, Dianna Agron, Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca, Carey Mulligan, and fellow Dawson's Creek alum Michelle Williams, among others, were all in attendance.

WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sounds just like her mom singing in movie debut

For the glitzy night out, during which there was an abundance of stars and tweed alike, Katie of course donned a full Chanel look.

She looked chic as ever in a navy cardigan – buttoned only at its center to subtly expose her midriff and lace bralette, not unlike her viral Khaite look – paired with matching knit trousers.

Katie accessorized the look with a long diamond necklace featuring Chanel's signature camellia flower, plus a mini black flap bag and black-and-white heeled slingbacks; she had her hair styled into a side braid, and added a perfect pop of color by way of a deep red lip.

© Getty Katie nailed the understated chicness of Chanel

Brie Welch is Katie's longtime stylist, who went viral over the Y2K inspired dress over jeans look the A-Lister wore in 2022 for Jingle Ball.

MORE: Katie Holmes makes a statement in head-turning new photos as she steps out in New York

MORE: Katie Holmes is all legs in daring cut-out mini dress – jaw-dropping new photos

The Chanel opening is the first of many events to take over New York City for fashion week, which runs from February 9 to 11, just as the city is the first of "fashion month."

© Getty The actress' accessories and glam were also top-notch

After February 11, celebrities, fashion industry bigshots and influencers alike will next flock to London for their fashion week, which runs from February 16 to 20, followed by Milan from the 20th to 26th, and finally Paris from the 26th to March 5.

The season currently being previewed is Fall/Winter 2024; fashion month returns in September, during which Spring/Summer 2025 will be presented.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.