'It has been a very scary time': Ronan pours his heart out to fans

Irish pop star Ronan Keating has opened his heart about his marriage troubles for the first time. And he chose to reach out to the people who have helped him through the difficult past few weeks – his fans.



The singer spoke to concertgoers at an intimate festival gig at the weekend, telling them: "It has been a really scary time.



"Thanks so much for all the support from you over the past few weeks. You were the ones who kept me going."





Ronan, who was wearing his wedding ring on stage, was applauded by the 300 fans watching him at the Henley Festival.



Back in May, the 33-year-old announced he had split with his wife of 12 years, Yvonne. This was followed by claims he had had a seven-month relationship with backing dancer Francine Cornell.



At the time the a spokesperson for the couple said: "The separation is amicable and they will continue to work together in order to provide the best for their children."





Yvonne– minus her wedding ring – flew out to Australia last month so that Ronan could see their children Marie, nine, Ali, four, and Jack, 11 while he judges the X Factor there.



For this week's gig, he had flown in from Down Under, and returned on Monday.