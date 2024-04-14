Sofia Vergara professes love for new boyfriend as he supports her while recovering from major surgery

While it's only been two months since Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce was finalized this February, after announcing their split last July, it seems like they've both happily moved on.

Sofia, 51, has quietly hinted that she's found love once again with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, and while she's never outright confirmed the romance, she came close on social media this weekend.

The actress and model took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she had undergone major knee surgery this past week and is currently recovering with the help of friends and family.

However, the one other person by her side was none other than Justin, which she adorably captured in a photo shared on her Stories, in which he, dressed in full scrubs, doted over her while she lay with her leg in corrective bandages.

She wrote: "If u ever get major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman," adding a laughing emoji alongside her new boyfriend's smiling face.

© Instagram Sofia shows how her new boyfriend Justin Saliman is helping her recover

On further Stories, she showed just how much her America's Got Talent co-judges cared for her as well, including Howie Mandel's hilarious gift that she unwrapped for her fans with the help of her son Manolo.

"F--k you, Howie," she started saying before bursting into giggles when he revealed that Howie had gifted her a pogo stick while she lay on her couch in her bathrobe, her leg elevated and bandaged, with her dog Bubbles on her lap.

© Instagram The actress posed with her hilarious gift from AGT co-star Howie

Joe, meanwhile, has been dating actress and model Caitlin O'Connor, with the pair making their red carpet debut in December, not long before the exes finalized their divorce more than half a year after they announced their separation following seven years of marriage.

Justin, meanwhile, has appeared on Sofia's Instagram before, most notably back in February in a compilation of photographs she'd shared, although the actress at that point made no indication of the fact that the two were in a relationship. The pair were first spotted out together in October and have been seen several times since.

© Getty Images The actress has been spotted out and about occasionally with the orthopedic surgeon

Neither Sofia nor Joe, 47, contested the terms of their divorce, agreeing to divide their assets as per their $100 million prenuptial agreement. Court documents obtained by People stated that neither shared any "community property" and they will both keep their personal assets, plus any earnings made following the date of their separation, July 2, 2023.

When Joe filed for divorce, he appealed to the court to waive spousal support and proceed uncontested, and they each asked in court filings to uphold their prenup.

© Getty Images Joe has since moved on himself with actress and model Caitlin O'Connor

Documents explained that both "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage… which is being or has been submitted to the court." They finally reached a settlement on the division of their assets (which has so far been kept private) earlier this month.

