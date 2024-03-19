James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies break up after 12 years

James Martin has split from his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies after dating for 12 years. The couple split in December 2023, but the news has only come out now.

On Saturday, the Saturday Morning Kitchen presenter was spotted with personal trainer Kim Johnson as they shopped for watches during an outing in Mayfair. It's not confirmed if James and Kim are an item, but Kim is believed to be single, with her most recent relationship being with businessman Arun Nayar. The pair split one year after marrying in 2017.

HELLO! has reached out to James's representatives for comment.

Although James and Louise had dated for 12 years, the couple were open with their plans to never marry or start a family. Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, James explained: "No, it [marriage] doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really.

© Nick Harvey The couple first met in 2011

"I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

In an interview with Prima the following year, James revealed how focusing on his career cost him the chance to marry, sharing: "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it. I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

© Mark Thompson The couple have a shared passion for motorsport

Although he made quite the sacrifice, James admitted he would still pick the same path if he got to do it all over again. He confirmed: "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact. But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it's made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

The former couple used to live on a 1.25 estate of land, complete with an outdoor kitchen, scenic country views and a sentimental greenhouse.

© Getty The couple lived together on a country estate

Before his romance with Louise, James had been in a long-term relationship with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who is 12 years his senior. The pair met when James was 29 when he catered for a party she was hosting.

Recounting their split, James previously wrote in the Mail: "To walk away from someone you love and who loves you that much is hard. Maybe it was the daftest thing I have done in my life, but it was probably the most sensible, too. In the end I think it was for the best, not just for Barbara and me but also for her children."

© Shutterstock James has taken a step back from TV as he recovers from cancer

The 51-year-old is currently taking a step back from his busy TV life as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Announcing the news at the time, while performing in Liverpool, he explained "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television.

© Shutterstock The presenter has been open with fans

"For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

Shortly after his revelation, James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I just wanted to take this chance to say thank you for all (and there have been thousands) of the amazing messages I've had over the last few weeks. It's been a pleasure to be on the road with an amazing bunch, appearing night after night for a fantastic group of people… all of you!"