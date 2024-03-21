Megan Fox confirms she and Machine Gun Kelly have ended their engagement

In a year filled with speculation and whispers about the intricacies of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship, fans have been left puzzling over the couple's current status.

Despite the swirling rumors, Megan opted to keep the details of her relationship with MGK close to her chest during an intriguing appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

While she didn't dive into the specifics of where they stand now, Megan did shed some light on their journey, confirming that their engagement had indeed seen its end at some point.

Megan, 37, and MGK, whose whirlwind romance took off in 2020 and led to an engagement in 2022, have been through what seems like a rollercoaster of emotions and public attention.

© Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived in Mexico together

Their relationship, which has been a constant subject of fascination, faced its trials, leading to moments of separation and reconciliation.

"I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys' relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?" Alex Cooper inquired.

© Kevin Mazur Megan confirmed that her engagement to MGK had ended

Megan's response was measured yet profound, emphasizing the personal nature of their connection.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she stated, highlighting the sacredness of their bond.

"What I can say is that he is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."

© Raymond Hall Machine Gun Kelly with fiancé Megan Fox earlier this year

The confirmation of the engagement's end came subtly, with Megan acknowledging the accuracy of the events Alex mentioned.

"Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain. But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?'" she shared, confirming the tumultuous path their relationship has traversed.

The origins of Megan and MGK's love story trace back to the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020, where their affection for one another quickly became evident to the public eye. Their relationship, often celebrated with passionate displays of affection, took a symbolic turn with an engagement in 2022, famously sealed with the exchange of their blood.

However, the harmony was briefly disrupted when Megan hinted at a split through a cryptic Instagram post, leading to the deletion of her account.

Amidst these trials, the couple found their way back to each other, recently spotted enjoying a getaway to Mexico, signaling a mending of fences.

Adding a layer of commitment to their complex narrative, MGK, born Colson Baker, undertook a dramatic transformation, tattooing his entire upper body in black ink.

This bold move, initially explained as "spiritual purposes," was also interpreted as a profound declaration of his devotion to Megan.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.