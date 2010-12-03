'I did not have an affair': Erin Barry speaks out to deny involvement in Eva Longoria split

She was rumoured to be the 'other woman' at the centre of Eva Longoria and Tony Parker's divorce.



But Erin Barry, the estranged wife of Tony's former team mate Brent Barry, has categorically denied reports she is involved in the couple's split.



"I did not have an affair with Tony Parker, nor did I 'pursue' Tony Parker," Erin – pictured with Barry, far right, Eva and Tony - wrote in an open letter on her website.



"Unfortunately because our divorces are occurring at the same time, great speculation has been cast on our friendship.





"My friendship with Tony Parker had nothing to do with the end of my marriage, which is painful enough without this added drama, and to assume that we had an affair is naïve, ridiculous and completely misguided."



Desperate Housewives beauty Eva, 35, filed for divorce last month citing 'irreconcilable differences' amidst reports her 28-year-old sports star husband had been unfaithful.



It was alleged that she found hundreds of text messages on his phone from another woman.



But Erin says that woman is not her.



"It has been brought to my attention that people who do not know me think that I have had an affair with Tony Parker," she continued in her letter.





"I have received hundreds of emails and phone calls from supportive friends who do know me and know that what is being insinuated about me is a complete lie.



"I am so busy with my children and law school studies that to take even a few moments out of my day to address this ludicrous issue is an annoyance.



"I only take the time to explain myself because apparently my silence, as a result of my indifference, has been construed as an admission of guilt."



Meanwhile, it emerged this week that Eva and Tony (pictured in October) had reunited - if only for a lunchtime meeting.



The pair - said to be on amicable terms - were spotted dining together in LA on Wednesday as they discussed the details of their divorce.



