Demi and Ashton call on celebrity friends for charity video campaign

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher have enlisted the help of several celebrity friends to launch a video campaign against child sex trafficking.



Featuring stars such as Justin Timberlake,Sean Penn and Eva Longoria, the couple are hoping the campaign will draw attention to the worldwide problem.



One video features popstar Justin about to shave with a chainsaw, the accompanying caption reading: "Real men prefer a close shave".



And another shows actor Sean ironing a sandwich with the words: "Real men know how to use an iron".

Ashton even recorded a video himself, smelling dirty socks before throwing them away and opening a brand new packet, with the tagline: "Real men do their own laundry".



The videos have been launched on behalf of the Demi and Ashton Foundation, entitled DNA.



Demi, 48, and Ashton, 33, set up DNA to "work towards the elimination of sex slavery worldwide", claiming that "the right to be free is a building block of our DNA".



And the actor said he became involved in the issue after watching a documentary on trafficking in Cambodia.



"I don't want to live in a world where these things are happening and I'm not doing anything about them," he said.



The pair are hoping the campaign has created a message that really hits home.

"We wanted to make something akin to a pledge: 'Real men don't buy girls, and I am a real man"



Desperate Housewives star Eva even features at the end of the videos, asking in one: "Are you a real man?".



For more information, you can sign up to the Facebook page, or visit the foundation's website.