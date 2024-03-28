Demi Moore, 61, is a vision in angelic corseted dress with waist-skimming hair

Demi Moore looked sensational when she stepped out on Wednesday night looking totally dreamy for a night in Hollywood.

The Ghost actress, 61, was spotted alongside Canada's Drag Race star Brad Goreski and Scream Queens actor Glen Powell. Demi looked incredible in a corseted midi dress which skimmed her figure to the waist and had a straight-cut skirt.

© Getty Brad Goreski and Demi Moore attended THR Power Stylists event presented by Instagram at Sunset Tower Hotel

The garment was bright white in hue with distressed fray seams running vertically across the piece. You couldn't help but notice the neckline as Demi's strapless dress had a bold chunky gold chain around her neck which attached to the dress with a heavy buckle with an arresting detail shaped like an eye.

© Getty Glen Powell posed with Demi in the white dress with an eye glaring out

The eye-catching number was styled with a pair of gorgeous gold peep-toe heels and a white handbag with a gold handprint on the front and two more eye details. She also wore a chunky gold chain bracelet to tie in with the halterneck detail on her dress.

© Getty Demi styled her white midi dress with gold accessories

Demi sported incredible waist-length raven locks, a far cry from the iconic uber-short cut she sported in Ghost. Her hair was styled in loose waves while her makeup was kept simple with a peachy lip and fluttery eyelashes.

© Getty Kollin Carter, Cardi B, Demi Moore and Brad Goreski looked pristine

The GI Jane star's appearance at the THR Power Stylists event at Sunset Tower Hotel comes just after she wowed on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 10 March.

© Getty Demi's brown dress featured cut-outs

The Disclosure actress looked fierce in a sumptuous chocolate brown dress with cut-outs across the front and back. Her strapless gown had a built-in matching choker and a gold clutch bag.

© Getty Demi Moore attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a sumptuous chocolate brown look

The star was spotted with Kim Kardashian who looked glamorous in a pearlescent lilac gown with a boned corset top and Donatella Versace who wore a fitted scarlet red dress with a bateau neckline.

© Getty Demi Moore was spotted with Kim Kardashian and Donatella Versace at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar do

Demi was also seen posing up a storm with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis from her previous marriage to Die Hard star Bruce Willis. The sisters twinned in corseted gowns with dramatic skirts.

© Getty Demi Moore was snapped with her three daughters

Though the Songbird star has shown her ability to wear a longer dress with ease, she has also rocked some fabulous mini-dresses of late. Demi channeled Carrie Bradshaw when she was spotted arriving at a Carolina Herrera fashion show in New York City in February wearing a checked tweed mini dress in red, blue, and white with a matching cape and clutch bag.

© Getty Demi looked like a Sex and the City star

She styled the eye-catching look with nude peep-toe mules and a pair of cat-eye sunnies. The actress also looked uber glam when she was seen pulling up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios wearing a black fitted blazer dress with lacy cut-outs.

© Getty Demi Moore arrived with her dog Pilaf to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The look was teamed with sheer black stockings, black stilettos, and in true Hollywood style, her pet chihuahua in her arms. Power dressing clearly comes naturally to Demi as she stunned in an androgynous suit when she attended the the opening night of The Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA pop-up installation in February.