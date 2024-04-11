Demi Moore pays special tribute to granddaughter in moving speech at WCRF gala

Celebrating a monumental milestone, the 25th anniversary of the Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) Gala was an evening filled with love, groundbreaking science, and glittering black-tie elegance.

The highlight of the event was none other than Demi Moore receiving the prestigious Courage Award, an accolade that celebrates the spirit of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Demi expressed her profound gratitude and contemplation on the essence of courage.

"First, I want to say I'm deeply moved and touched," she began, questioning the nature of her own bravery. Courage, as Demi eloquently noted, can manifest in various forms—from the life-risking to the simple act of expressing authentic feelings to another.

Demi emphasized that courage does not belong to a single individual; it's a collective experience shared among those who inspire and support each other.

She dedicated her award to the "sisterhood of incredible women" in her life, including her family, friends, and daughters.

Demi also paid a special tribute to her "brand new granddaughter," who represents a new generation of courage, and her aunt Deanna, a breast cancer survivor of 18 years, underscoring the personal connection to the cause.

"This award is truly for the sisterhood of incredible women who show me what courage looks like. My family, my friends, my courageous daughters, even my brand new granddaughter teaches me about courage every day as she hangs out in this real world, where I'm sure she could be much happier to be cozy in that world. And of course, most importantly, women like my aunt, Deanna, who survived breast cancer and has been free of it for 18 years," she said.

Reflecting on her involvement with WCRF's Week 5 initiative, Demi shed light on the historical stigma surrounding breast cancer, lamenting the lack of support and community for those who fought silently in the past.

"I hate to think that our mothers and grandmothers fought heroic battles without the support and community they deserved," she stated, highlighting the importance of open dialogue and shared strength.

Grateful for the existence of the Women's Cancer Research Fund, Demi acknowledged the organization's crucial role in providing support and fostering community among those affected by cancer.

"Thank God, because this is all too hard to do by yourself," she remarked, emphasizing the collective effort required to face the challenges of cancer.

Demi concluded her speech with a powerful message: courage is not a one-time act but a daily commitment, especially for women who face life's trials with unwavering strength.

"We have to do it every damn day. And we cannot, will not, do it alone," she affirmed, expressing her gratitude for the honor and the community that stands together in the fight against cancer.

