Bruce Willis speaks and sings in uplifting new video amid dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis celebrated turning 69 alongside all of his family, from his wife Emma and their two young kids, to his ex-wife Demi and their three grown daughters. Yet in a rarely intimate insight into her father's personality, Rumer shared clips of her dad talking and singing on the special day.

Bruce's eldest daughter, 35, took to Instagram to share clips of her father dancing with Demi. The 69-year-old gave the countdown and led the way confidently with the dance routine, as Demi chimed in behind, and Tallulah even gave it a go, rocking a shaved head. The video ended with them all laughing.

WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks as he enjoys his birthday with family including Demi Moore

Then, Bruce jumped onto Rumer's Instagram story, wearing a filter which made his mouth and eyes look far bigger than the rest of his face and pitched up his voice.

The Die Hard star, best known for his tough guy persona onscreen, said in the high pitch voice: "I'd like to have the sugar waffles, and raisins", before yelling comically, and adding: "I have 700 teeth in my mouth". Rumer could be heard laughing at her father in the background.

© Instagram Bruce with his grand daughter

It was not made clear whether the video was new or a throwback but it was shared on his birthday. In a separate video on Tallulah Willis' story, posted on the same day, Bruce could be seen shaving her head to match his own bald scalp as she called him her "twin".

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, 10 months after his family had announced his retirement from acting due to aphasia - a condition which impairs language expression and comprehension.

Reports have suggested that the actor could now barely speak, with Glenn Gordon Caron - creator of Moonlighting - telling PageSix that Bruce was "not totally verbal".

Bruce's family have remained open about his condition, with Emma - who acts as his carer - calling him: "The gift that keeps on giving. Love. Patience. Resilience. So much and he's teaching me and our whole family. For me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone. This is the power of Bruce."

© Getty The whole Willis bunch attended a book party in 2019 for Demi's memoir, Inside Out

Following his diagnosis, Bruce's daughter Scout said: "I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father."

"Thinking of everyone for whom today has been challenging and I am loving you with the deepest depths of my heart! What patience, compassion and presence we learn through the greatest challenges in our lives."

Even Demi has learned from Bruce's diagnosis that when it comes to caring for people with dementia, it's important to "meet them where they’re at."

She added: "When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [were] or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not."