Bruce Willis clutches onto ex wife Demi Moore in new rare pic in birthday tribute shared by actress

In a heartwarming celebration, Bruce Willis was recently spotlighted in a rare photograph alongside his ex-wife, Demi Moore, as they commemorated his 69th birthday.

Bruce, whose storied career in Hollywood includes the iconic "Die Hard" series, has been navigating a challenging health journey.

In March 2022, he was diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder that later progressed into frontotemporal dementia, a condition known for altering personality, inducing obsessive behaviors, and causing difficulties in speech.

Throughout this difficult time, Bruce's family, including Demi, aged 61, has surrounded him with profound love and unwavering support.

Demi Moore shares rare pic of herself with ex husband Bruce

Their family unit, bolstered by the presence of their three adult daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, epitomizes strength and unity in the face of adversity.

On the occasion of Bruce's birthday, Demi shared an intimate moment between the two on Instagram, capturing the essence of their enduring bond.

© Instagram Bruce with his grand daughter

The photo depicts Bruce seated comfortably in his living room, with Demi sitting closely beside him. Bruce's arm encircles Demi, holding her in a reassuring grip, as they share a moment of deep connection, looking into each other's eyes.

Demi's response to this closeness is palpable as she gently places her hand over his, further solidifying their mutual support.

She captioned this poignant image with words of love and appreciation: "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you," embellished with a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram

The post also included a beloved image of Bruce with his grandchild and a nostalgic photo of him with his daughters, painting a picture of a man deeply cherished by his family.

During a January appearance on Good Morning America, Demi provided a glimpse into Bruce's health status.

While discussing her role in FX's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, George Stephanopoulos shifted the focus to Bruce, eliciting an update from Demi.

She offered a hopeful outlook, saying, "I think, given the circumstances, he's doing very well."

© Demi Moore Demi and Bruce celebrated with their youngest daughter Tallulah on her 30th birthday

Her advice, rooted in love and acceptance, resonated with many: "What I'll share is what I say to my children, which is, it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't, but what is."

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife since 2009, has also been vocal about the challenges they've faced since his diagnosis.

Emma highlighted a significant gap in support for caregivers, revealing her own feelings of isolation in this journey.

She announced her plans to publish a book on caregiving, hoping to fill this void with valuable insights and guidance.

"Having resources and information readily available is imperative," Emma stated, emphasizing the shared struggles of those in similar situations.

"I know between my experience and other care partners that I have spoken to; our stories are unfortunately similar."

Emma's proposed book, in collaboration with Open Field, aims to be a beacon of hope and support for caregivers.

She reflects on the importance of compassionate communication from healthcare professionals to patients and their families, saying, "For many people, their first touch point about this disease is received in their doctor’s office."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.