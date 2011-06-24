Elizabeth's influence: A sleeker and stylish Shane joins model on joint society debut

Arms interlinked behind each other's backs, Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne stepped out of the model's London home on their way to make their society debut as a couple.



But this was not the same Shane Warne who was photographed making Elizabeth smile at Godwood races almost a year ago (bottom picture).





Gone are the blonde highlights – and the attention grabbing pale suit has been replaced with a dapper tuxedo.



But the most noticeable difference about the Australian cricketer is his svelte new physique – he's believed to have lost over 22lbs in the last few months.



It's surely no accident that the sportsman has undergone something of a makeover since he started seeing Elizabeth.



The style-conscious side of her and her attitudes to healthy eating have clearly rubbed off on her new beau.



He's doing his best to avoid temptation and stick to his new regime, as his recent Twitter comments show.



"Feel like a hot pie with copious amounts of sauce with crinkle cut chips!! What's the best pie?," he tweeted.



But minutes later he added: "NO Shane!! 78kg is target currently 82.5. Settle on a protein shake with an apple and banana - sob."



The 41-year-old's efforts are clearly playing off – and Elizabeth was keen to show off her man this week at Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball.





The couple joined a roll call of famous faces at the annual fund-raising event, which is held at Elton and David Furnish's Windsor home.



Joining them were the Duchess of York and her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress Noomi Rapace, Boris Becker and his wife Lily and Glee star Matthew Morrison.



Elizabeth and Shane have been dating since December – they got together following splits from their former partners.



In a recent interview the cricket star said things were going swimmingly with his new girlfriend.



"She's a lovely lady. We get on really well and I'm spending a lot of time in England this summer, working for Sky," he said.



"We'll wait and see what happens between Liz and I - but at the moment things are great."