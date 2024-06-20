Trinny Woodall and her rarely-seen daughter and stepson look so glamorous at star-studded bash

Beauty mogul Trinny Woodall enjoyed a glamorous night out with her rarely-seen children on Wednesday evening.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 60-year-old uploaded a series of family snapshots including numerous images of her daughter Lyla and her stepson Zak.

© Instagram Trinnny stepped out with her daughter Lyla and her stepson Zak

Captioning her photos, Trinny wrote: "Family outing", and "family friends frolics".

Dressed up to the nines, Trinny dazzled in a mesmerising navy maxi dress emblazoned with painterly strokes of white. Her gorgeous frock featured floaty capped sleeves, a high neckline and a cinched-in waistline.

© Getty Images the mother-daughter duo looked so glamorous as they attended the V&A Summer Party

She was joined at the event by her stylish daughter who rocked a funky floaty dress splattered with a leafy green print which melted into royal blue butterflies. She accessorised with a quilted leather clutch and a pair of biker boots.

Trinny's stepson Zak, meanwhile, looked suave in a dapper grey suit and a crisp white shirt. The TV star shares Lyla with her late husband, Johnny Elichaoff.

The former couple were married in 1999 and welcomed their only child in October 2003. They decided to part ways in 2008 but they remained friends. Tragically, Johnny took his own life in November 2014.

Trinny is also stepmother to Johnny's son Zak from a previous relationship.

© Instagram Trinny mingled with actress Elizabeth Hurley

The trio attended the V&A's annual summer bash with Bedazzled actress Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian. For the special reunion, Elizabeth, 59, glowed in a figure-hugging patterned number and oversized silver hoops.

Echoing his mother's outfit, Damian, who recently made his directorial debut, looked oh-so dapper in a sleek white suit.

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth were all smiles as they posed for photos ahead of the event

While Trinny tends to keep details of her private life under wraps, she touched upon Johnny's death during a candid chat with journalist Jessica Rowe for an episode of The Big Talk Show.

Opening up, the What Not To Wear star said: "When I was 50 Lyla's father died under tragic circumstances. I had stopped doing TV. I didn't have an income. I was living off the residue of a couple of books."

It was during this year that the idea for Trinny London's makeup range went from a pipedream to a reality.

"I remember I was at the funeral of my husband and afterwards I had people around to my house and I had some very good friends and they said, 'Trinny we know you want to start this idea but you need to be responsible for Lyla. Maybe you should get a job instead?'

"I said to them I can't be 60 and wish I'd started it earlier. So, they said send us the business plan when you're ready, and they were one of the first investors."