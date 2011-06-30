Mr Cool still courting pretty Pippa

He hasn't been seen with her in months and has maintained a discreet silence about their relationship.



But Alex Loudon obviously wanted to make it clear that he's still very much with Pippa Middleton.



In what marks their first public appearance together since the royal wedding, the brunette arrived at Wimbledon hand-in-hand with her city financier boyfriend.



Resplendent in a fire enginge red Hobbs shift dress, Pippa was seated next to the former cricketer, who looked slick in in a navy blue blazer, tie and khakis, as well as a cool pair of shades.

And the pair's giggling and flirting made for a very public display of affection, effectively putting the rumours of a break-up to bed.



They watched Jo-Wilfried Tsonga sail to victory over Roger Federer from the stands with parents Michael and Carole, not far from other big names who attended the men’s quarter-finals.



Sir Michael Caine, Amanda Holden, and Lewis Hamilton were among those who joined the couple in cheering on the tennis champs.



And Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was also at the championship, soaking up the sporty atmosphere with a mystery man.

It was reported earlier this month that Pippa had broken up with Alex, having been spotted holidaying with ex-boyfriend George Percy and attending tennis matches with a mysterious Frenchman.



She was also linked to Prince Harry, with rumours that they had become closer after the royal wedding.