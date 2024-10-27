Willow Smith is glowing as she celebrates 'most rewarding' milestone: 'More to come'

Willow Smith may be over ten years into her music career, but she is still accomplishing special milestones.

The "Wait a Minute" singer has been releasing music for almost 15 years, starting with her debut song "Whip My Hair," an instantly viral hit that came out in 2010 when she was only nine years old.

The Black Shield Maiden author is the youngest daughter of Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who are also parents to son Jaden, 26, plus Trey, 30, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Willow Smith sings inside her Malibu home

As the weekend came to a close, Willow took to Instagram and commemorated that she had just performed her very first orchestra show. She shared several photos of the special moment, for which she wore a crinkle cut chocolate brown gown, that capture her performing with her orchestra, and grinning ear-to-ear taking in the moment.

She then wrote in her caption: "FIRST ORCHESTRA SHOW WAS A SUCCESS! NOW I AM OBSESSED. BIG GRATITUDE TO @dhodgeworld FOR PUTTING TOGETHER SUCH AN AMAZING ARRANGEMENT! PLAYING WITH THE COLOR OF NOIZE ORCHESTRA WAS ONE OF THE MOST REWARDING EXPERIENCES I'VE EVER HAD AND I CAN'T WAIT EXPAND ON THIS INSPIRATION! MORE TO COME."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and commend her, with one writing: "Awwww so gorgeous," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful show!" and: "Your art has changed my life," as well as: "So perfect."

Willow is fresh off of being on the road as the opening act for Childish Gambino's tour, however her time performing was cut short as the "Redbone" singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, had to cancel the remaining concerts over a health issue.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith steps out in support of daughter Willow Smith in totally unexpected look

© Getty Willow had been performing as Childish Gambino's opening act for some months

MORE: Willow Smith shows up for brother Jaden Smith in intimate family moment

In that time, she was promoting and performing her new album empathogen, her seventh album, which she released earlier this year.

© Getty The singer in 2011, when she launched her music career

After first postponing a slate of shows to focus on his "physical health," the Atlanta alum announced earlier this month that he was scrapping the tour completely in order to get a surgery for an "ailment."

MORE: Willow Smith steps out in a bra and thigh-high stockings for glamorous appearance

© Getty Images The Smith family earlier this year

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked."

MORE: Meet Will Smith's 3 famous children: Trey, Jaden and Willow

© Getty Her brother Jaden is also a musician

"As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," he added, and though he did not disclose what the medical issue was, he maintained that his recovery is "something I need to confront seriously."

He concluded: "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates," which would have served as his farewell to his Childish Gambino musical persona.