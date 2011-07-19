Model denies involvement in Jennifer Lopez split as source reveals 'months of arguing'

Jennifer and Marc: Their relationship in pictures



News of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's split came as such a surprise to fans it was only a matter of time before speculation arose about the reasons for their separation.



And just three days after the superstar couple announced the end of their marriage, a male model has spoken out to deny reports that he had an affair with the Latin diva.



William Levy, 30 – apparently known as the Brad Pitt of Cuba – made a steamy appearance alongside the sultry pop singer in the music video for her new single I'm Into You, filmed in Mexico in April.



In the clip, shirtless William is seen cosying up on the beach with the mum-of-two – and it's been revealed that he separated from his wife of eight years, actress Elizabeth Gutierrez, one month after the shoot.



But on Monday, the Havana-born actor dismissed reports that he is dating Jennifer. His spokesman told TMZ: "The only relationship there was, or is, is a professional relationship.



"That's all there has ever been."



Speaking earlier this year after working with the singer, William raved: "It was wonderful. I felt very comfortable. She is a very sincere and fun person.



"The truth is I had a really great time," he added. "It was wonderful to see that someone so huge could be so down to earth, in addition to being really funny."



Meanwhile, both Jennifer and Marc – parents to twins Max and Emme, three - have thrown themselves back into work since announcing their separation on Friday.



The American Idol judge was seen looking solemn as she left a studio in Los Angeles on Sunday after shooting an ad campaign.



And Marc, 42, gave an upbeat performance at a concert in Bogotoa over the weekend.



While many of the couple's supporters were blindsided by their split, a source has told People that it came "after months of nonstop arguing."



"Marc and Jennifer decided it's best to go their separate ways for the sake of their two kids," the source revealed.



"Jennifer is doing okay. In the past two weeks, she has spent a lot of quality time with her kids and family in LA.



"She is, of course, sad that she and Marc didn’t work out, but they both feel they have tried everything."



