Jennifer Lopez's incredible Bridgerton-themed birthday party has to be seen to be believed

Jennifer Lopez lived out all of our regency-era dreams at her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday in the Hamptons over the weekend, surrounded by her closest family and friends.

The ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer posted a video from the night to her 251 million Instagram followers, showcasing her gorgeous embroidered ball gown complete with a twisted, crown-inspired up-do.

No Bridgerton party is complete without a horse-drawn carriage, an orchestra and of course, a throne; and J-Lo’s birthday bash certainly delivered.

She captioned the post, “Dearest Gentle Reader…and a splendid evening was had by all”, referencing the show's Gossip Girl-esque narrator, Lady Whistledown.

Netflix even graced her comment section to praise the Hustlers star, naming her the “diamond of the season”.

Despite the extravagant affair, Jennifer’s prince charming and husband Ben Affleck was nowhere to be seen and instead was spotted running errands in Los Angeles at the time.

Jennifer donned an extravagant corseted ball gown for the occasion

Rumors of the couple’s imminent divorce have reached a fever pitch as they haven’t been spotted together since June when they attended Ben’s son Samuel’s basketball game.

Jennifer and her manager, vocal coach, stylist and personal photographer are relaxing in style in the Hamptons this month, while Ben has been living in LA.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding on July 17, 2022, but there was no date night in the Hamptons for their second anniversary.

Jennifer's husband Ben Affleck was noticeably absent from the celebration

They walked down the aisle again just two months later, on August 20, 2022, so they may be waiting to celebrate the milestone until then.

Jennifer and Ben put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market in July; the home is reportedly worth $68 million.

Despite these rumors, Jennifer had a sweet visit from her stepdaughter and Ben’s eldest, Violet, at her Hamptons digs; the pair went shopping together and grabbed ice cream in the nearby town.

J-Lo was surrounded by her friends and family at her 55th birthday party

It seems J-Lo is taking some time off after canceling her This is Me…Now tour; it was to be her first in five years, but ultimately, the singer cut it short to be with her family.

She wrote in a statement on her website, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Jennifer opened up in an Apple Music interview about Ben being the muse for the album, as well as its sister, This is Me…Then, which was released in 2002.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

“That album, This Is Me … Then, really captured a moment in time where I fell in love with the love of my life. It’s all just right there on the record, and I didn’t even realize what was happening or what I was doing,” she revealed.

“It was just everyday going from the set to the recording studio, doing the thing, being in love, him coming into the studio. When I listen to the lyrics now, I didn’t even realize that I was writing some of our story that would happen, which was sick. … I didn’t even realize it was kind of prophetic in a way.”

J-Lo and Ben met in 2001 and quickly began dating before getting engaged in November 2002; the couple ultimately called it quits in January 2004. Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in the same year, and the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Ben married Alias actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had Violet, Fin, and Samuel together.

© Tom Kingston Bennifer got engaged in November 2002

In the interview, Jennifer gushed about Ben’s influence on the new album, saying, “When he came back into my life, again the same thing happened where I felt so inspired and so overtaken with emotion that it was just pouring out of me.”

She continued, “When I feel good, I write music. And I wrote music, and I got in the studio in, I think, May, and by August, when we got married, it was done.”