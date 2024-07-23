Skip to main contentSkip to footer
date 2024-07-23

Jennifer Lopez's supportive relationship with her successful sisters: Meet Leslie and Lynda
Leslie Lopez, Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez at the The Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's supportive relationship with her successful sisters: Meet Leslie and Lynda

The "On the Floor" singer recently also celebrated her 55th birthday, reportedly without husband Ben Affleck

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
All eyes recently have been on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they spend time apart juggling their various commitments and banking some well-deserved private family time.

As reports surrounding supposed troubles in their marriage reached a fever pitch after Jennifer was seen celebrating her 55th birthday this past weekend, apparently without Ben, the pair have leaned on members of their family.

While Ben has his three children, his mom Chris Boldt, and even his ex-wife and co-parent Jennifer Garner, JLo has her twins Max and Emme, her own mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, and above all, her two sisters Leslie and Lynda.

The three sisters have been each other's closest confidantes through thick and thin over the decades, from their childhood in the Bronx to emotional shifts in the family and, of course, break-ups.

Here's what you need to know about Jennifer's two sisters Leslie and Lynda, how they've followed in their sisters' successful footsteps, and their very tight bond…

Leslie Ann Lopez, 56

Jennifer Lopez's mother Lupe with her daughters Leslie and Lynda at the "Maid In Manhattan" world premiere after-party at The Rainbow Room in New York City. December 8, 2002.© Getty Images
Jennifer's two sisters, Leslie (far left) and Lynda (far right), with their mother Guadalupe "Lupe" Lopez

Jennifer's older sister Leslie is the most private of the three siblings when it comes to her public presence and social media, but she shares quite a lot in common with her superstar younger sister.

Leslie has been singing ever since she was 16, just like Jennifer, and played Julie in a high school production of Carousel. She went on to study opera and musical theater and has since become a music teacher, a position she has held for decades now.

She is listed as a member of the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective in New York, and her bio mentions more of her impressive accomplishments. "She also performed in over 25 musicals throughout Westchester and the Bronx for 10 years." 

Jennifer Lopez, Lynda Lopez, and Leslie Lopez pose for a selfie taken during Thanksgiving 2022 celebrations, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The three sisters share an extremely close bond

"She became a church cantor at the age of 21 and has done most of her performing and solos in this venue and in various recitals throughout her career. She was a founding member of the NYC Master Chorale and is currently the cantor at the Church of St. Bernard in White Plains." She was also credited as an opera teacher in the 2021 film The Man in the Attic.

In 1999, Lesie married Rob Scholl and they've since welcomed children Steven, born in 2000, and Brendon, born in 2001. In fact, Jennifer was a major source of support when Brendon came out as transgender and decided to go by non-binary pronouns.

Brendon Scholl shares a photograph of their Halloween costume on Instagram, dressed as Rengoku Kyojuro© Instagram
Leslie's child Brendon Scholl is a passionate LGBTQ+ activist and is their mother and aunt's darling

She shared a post in 2017 praising Brendon for being chosen to represent at a Global Young Leaders Conference and wrote: "Titi Jenn loves you!" while identifying Brendon with their preferred gender neutral pronouns.

Jennifer also supported Leslie and Brendon through a tough period in their lives when the latter contemplated ending their life, and Leslie told The New York Post about her child: "There were times when they didn't want to be alive — when they believed it was easier not to be here. I'm proud of them for being true to themselves."

Lynda Lopez, 53

Lynda Lopez attend the 2018 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. © Getty Images
Jennifer's younger sister and close friend Lynda Lopez

Jennifer's younger sister, the one she is closest with, is Lynda, who is just as successful as her two sisters, albeit outside the music and acting space.

Lynda pursued a career in broadcast journalism, becoming a VJ for VH1's The Daily One after a career in radio broadcasting, and won an Emmy award in 2001 for Outstanding Single Morning News Program as a co-anchor on WB 11 Morning News.

Jennifer Lopez (R) and Lynda Lopez team with Samsung and Best Buy to support the Maribel Foundation at the Best Buy in West LA on October 25, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Lynda and Jennifer are incredibly close, having worked together often over the past few decades

In a 2015 interview with Arianna Huffington, the "On the Floor" singer gushed about her strong bond with her younger sister. "We've always kind of been very close. We've just always kind of been best friends."

Lynda was reportedly also an executive assistant to the actress for her acclaimed 2019 film Hustlers. She also edited and wrote the introduction for a 2020 book of essays about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez titled AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In 2008, Lynda welcomed her daughter Lucy Lopez-Goldfried with ex-boyfriend Adam Goldfried, just six months after Jennifer welcomed her twins with Marc Anthony. Becoming mothers at the same time, and the resulting dissolutions of their relationships with the father, brought them closer together.

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme pose for a photo with their cousin Lucy Lopez-Goldfried, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Jennifer's twins Max and Emme are also close with their cousin Lucy, who is just six months younger

Jennifer told The Arizona Republic: "'During that time [Lynda and I] started talking every day, sometimes staying up until the wee hours of the night discussing how having children would change our lives and what we were going to do."

