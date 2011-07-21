The steamy on-screen clinch that signalled what was to come for Daniel and Rachel

The allure of Hollywood's blue-eyed boy



No wonder Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig became so close after shooting this scene when they worked together on Dream House.



A year after filming in Canada, the pair – who had been friends for years – had left their partners and begun a romance.



Their relationship was revealed last December. Then came the shock news that the couple had secretly wed.



Daniel had previously been engaged to US film producer Satsuki Mitchell for five years.



Meanwhile, while Rachel had been with Black Swan director Darren Aronovsky, the father of her five-year-old son Henry, for nine years.



In Dream House, Daniel and Rachel play a husband and wife.



Fans were given their first look at the star's wedding ring when he appeared on Jay Leno's chat show this week. But talk of the nuptials were minimal.



Jay congratulated him, saying: "I judge guys by the women they marry. I think you made an excellent choice."



After Daniel nodded and thanked him, Jay asked: "When did you get married?"



"I don't know. Two or three weeks ago," answered the 007 actor.



"I'm supposed to remember, aren't I?" He added with a laugh.



Daniel seemed more comfortable discussing the royal wedding – and why he didn't get an invite.



"No, they're too posh for me," he jokingly told Jay. "I didn't get an invite, though I waited by the door every day but it didn't come."